'Haram...Must Seek Forgiveness': Muslim Cleric Disapproves Of Salman Khan's 'Ram Edition' Watch

President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, has expressed strong disapproval of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan wearing a limited-edition "Ram Janmabhoomi" watch. He stated that promoting non-Islamic religious symbols is forbidden (haram) in Islam and urged the actor to seek repentance.

Speaking to the media, Bareilvi remarked" Salman Khan, a famous Muslim personality in India, has worn a watch called 'Ram Edition' to promote the Ram temple. I want to make it clear that it's not permissible (haram) for any Muslim, including Salman Khan, to promote non-Islamic institutions or religious symbols.

He further advised the actor to seek repentance, respect Islamic law (Shariah) and follow its principles.

"Such actions are unjustifiable and forbidden. The person involved should seek forgiveness (toba) and ensure they don't repeat this mistake. I advise Salman Khan to respect Islamic law (Shariah) and follow its principles," Bareilvi said.

The cleric said wearing and promoting the "Ram Edition" watch was equivalent to endorsing un-Islamic religious symbols, which, according to him, was unacceptable.

"Wearing and promoting the 'Ram Edition' watch is akin to promoting idols or non-Islamic religious symbols, which is unjustifiable and forbidden according to Islamic law. He should refrain from this and seek forgiveness," Bareilvi said.

Salman Khan was recently seen wearing the distinc tive watch in an Instagram post related to his upcoming film Sikandar. The timepiece features a gold dial, an orange strap, and intricate engravings of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, along with inscriptions of Hindu deities on the bezel. The design is intended as a tribute to the grand temple in Ayodhya, a site of deep religious significance.

The Ram Janmabhoomi temple's ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony was held on January 22 last year, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the main rituals. The idol of Ram Lalla, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj of Karnataka, stands 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes, portraying Lord Ram as a five-year-old standing on a lotus.