BCCI Announces Team India’s Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially unveiled Team India’s squad for the much-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025, setting the stage for an electrifying campaign.

Rohit Sharma to Lead, Gill Named Vice-Captain

Captain Rohit Sharma will lead India’s charge, with young batting sensation Shubman Gill serving as vice-captain. The squad sees a blend of experience and youth, with some big names making their return.

Key Inclusions and Comebacks

Jasprit Bumrah, despite recent injury concerns, has been deemed fit and will spearhead the pace attack alongside Mohammed Shami, who makes a comeback to the ODI squad after last featuring in 2023. Youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, who were rested during the T20I series against England, have been recalled, adding firepower to India’s batting lineup.

Experienced campaigners KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant will share wicketkeeping duties, while middle-order stalwart Shreyas Iyer also returns, further strengthening the batting department.

With Gautam Gambhir at the helm as head coach, the pressure is immense following India’s recent dip in form, including a crushing home Test series loss to New Zealand and a 3-1 drubbing by Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

India’s 15-Man Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant (wk).

With the Champions Trophy fast approaching, Team India is set for an intense period of cricket, hoping to reclaim their glory on the global stage. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma and the guidance of Gautam Gambhir, the Men in Blue will look to put their recent struggles behind them and mount a serious title challenge.