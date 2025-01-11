Shami Returns as India Reveals Squad for T20I Series Against England

The Men’s Selection Committee has unveiled India’s 15-member squad for the highly anticipated five-match T20I series against England, starting January 22. The announcement is headlined by the return of pacer Mohammed Shami, marking his comeback to international cricket after a 14-month hiatus.

Among the notable inclusions, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been drafted in following his stellar performances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, while uncapped Vidarbha wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel earns a call-up, replacing Jitesh Sharma as the backup for Sanju Samson. However, the squad will miss star players Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant, all of whom have been rested to manage workloads.

Suryakumar Yadav to Lead; Key Rest for Stars

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian side in this series, with Axar Patel serving as his deputy. In the absence of senior stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja, who are being phased out as India eyes the 2026 T20 World Cup, the squad reflects the team’s commitment to nurturing young talent.

Shami's Comeback and Bowling Arsenal

Shami’s return adds experience to a bowling attack spearheaded by Arshdeep Singh, known for his ability to strike early. Harshit Rana, a promising young pacer, also retains his place in the squad. Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, and Washington Sundar round off a balanced bowling lineup, ready to challenge England’s batting might.

Dynamic Batting Core with Samson at Helm

Sanju Samson, returning as the primary wicketkeeper, is expected to open alongside the versatile Abhishek Sharma. With middle-order powerhouses like Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, and Rinku Singh, the batting lineup promises an aggressive approach that has troubled opponents in recent years.

Jurel's Chance to Shine

Dhruv Jurel’s inclusion is another exciting development. Although he featured in just one game during the Australia series, his domestic exploits have earned him this opportunity. While Samson remains the first-choice wicketkeeper, Jurel’s selection highlights India’s depth in this department.

India’s Squad for England T20I Series

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (vc), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk).

Building Towards the 2026 T20 World Cup

The absence of experienced players like Rohit and Kohli signals a transitional phase for the Indian team as they focus on grooming emerging stars for the next T20 World Cup in 2026. The aggressive mindset, coupled with fresh talent, has already yielded dividends, and this squad seems poised to continue that trend.

What Lies Ahead

The upcoming series against England will be a litmus test for this new-look Indian side. While the team has its sights set on victory, the series also serves as a platform for players like Shami and Jurel to solidify their places in the national setup.

With a blend of youth and experience, India aims to set the tone for the future in this thrilling T20I series. The first match kicks off at the iconic Sree Kanteerava Stadium on January 22, promising cricket fans an exciting start to the year.