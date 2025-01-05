Assam's Devajit Saikia Files Nomination for BCCI Secretary Post

The current joint-secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Devajit Saikia, has officially filed his nomination for the position of secretary on Saturday, which has remained vacant since December 2023 following Jay Shah’s appointment as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Saikia, who has been serving as the interim secretary since Shah’s departure, was appointed by BCCI President Roger Binny under Clause 7(1)(d) of the BCCI constitution. Binny had delegated the secretary’s duties to Saikia on a temporary basis, expressing full confidence in his capabilities to manage the role effectively.

In addition, Prabhtej Singh Bhatia of Chhattisgarh has submitted his nomination for the treasurer’s post, succeeding Ashish Shelar, who was appointed a cabinet minister in the Maharashtra government. Bhatia is the sole applicant for the position.

Both Saikia and Bhatia are expected to be elected unopposed during the BCCI Special General Meeting scheduled for January 12, 2024, marking a pivotal step in stabilizing the board's leadership following a period of transition.