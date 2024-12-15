Bengaluru Suicide: Deceased Techie's Father Seeks Grandson's Custody

The father of 34-year-old techie Atul Subhash, who reportedly died by suicide citing harassment by his wife, Nikita Singhania, in Bengaluru, has urged the police to grant custody of his four-year-old grandson to their family.

Pawan Kumar Modi, Atul's father, appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to ensure that Atul’s son is returned to his family.

Atul Subhash's estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, along with her mother, Nisha, and brother, Anurag, were arrested by Bengaluru police on Sunday and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. Nikita was apprehended in Gurugram, while the other two were arrested in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

"We don't know where she has kept our grandson. Has he been killed or is he alive? We don't know anything about him. I want my grandson to be with us...I thank the police for arresting the accused...The judge (of the accused) was corrupt...I still haven't got justice as a case has been filed against me," Pawan Kumar told ANI.

#WATCH | Samastipur, Bihar: Atul Subhash suicide case | On the arrest of accused Nikita Singhania, Nisha Singhania and Anurag Singhania, Pawan Kumar Modi, father of deceased Atul Subhash says, "We don't know where she has kept our grandson. Has he been killed or is he alive? We… pic.twitter.com/8TBQcWtQfM — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2024

He also mentioned that a new case has been filed against him by Nikita, adding, "We appeal to PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders to ensure that my grandson comes to me...For a grandfather, his grandson means more than his son...The whole society, people are standing in my support."

