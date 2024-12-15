"A Compliment to Cherish Forever": Vikrant Massey on PM Modi's Praise for His Performance

Actor Vikrant Massey recently achieved a significant milestone in his career by interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Massey, known for his role in The Sabarmati Report, had the rare opportunity to watch the film alongside the Prime Minister and members of his cabinet. Speaking at the Times Network India Economic Conclave, Massey described the experience as unforgettable.

“Extensive discussions took place, and I believe it’s best to keep the details of the conversations that happened in that chamber confidential. However, I can share that he (PM Modi) thoroughly enjoyed the film and appreciated the effort we put into it," said Massey.

The film, which delves into the 2002 Godhra train burning incident, has sparked widespread conversation among both political circles and film enthusiasts. Massey’s performance in the film has been highly praised, with the Prime Minister himself commending the actor's work. Reflecting on the screening, Massey said, “He liked my work… He said, I mean, it’s a compliment that is going to stay with me for the rest of my life."

On the film’s commercial performance, Massey shared his perspective on the metrics of success. “Sabarmati (Report) is a hit. If you look at the investment, COP (cost of production), and the ROI (return on investment), then it is a certified hit," he remarked. He also highlighted the flawed focus on large-scale box office figures, saying, “For me, if you personally ask me, then I feel making a Rs 200 crore film and earning Rs 250 crore is bad business. But if I made a Rs 15 crore film and it earned Rs 40 crore, then it is good business. And I am working with like-minded people."

Addressing the industry’s emphasis on box office numbers, Massey urged the need to value the broader cultural and social impact of films. “Is box office success the only barometer to gauge whether you have been successful or not? Not in my case. I come from a world where I used to do a show on TV called Balika Vadhu. It definitely got the TRPs, but its social impact was huge. Somewhere, we are forgetting the impact of art and creativity," he said.

Massey emphasized the importance of creating work that outlasts its time. “For me, the archival value of the story is more important. The story has to outlive you, and I aspire to do that through the work I do," he added.

Meanwhile, Massey took to social media to announce a planned hiatus from acting. In a heartfelt note, he expressed gratitude to his supporters and revealed his decision to take a step back after 2025. “The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So, coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted," Massey wrote.

With his focus on impactful storytelling and an upcoming break, Massey continues to leave a mark on the industry with his thoughtful approach to art and life.