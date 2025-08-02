BJP Calls Mamata’s Puja Grants 'Vote-Buying’, But Follows Similar Playbook in Assam

The BJP has criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s decision to increase the Durga Puja grant to Rs 1.10 lakh per registered committee, calling it an orchestrated effort to influence voters ahead of the 2026 elections.

Amit Malviya, head of the party’s IT cell, described the scheme as “absolutely shameful” when the state claims it cannot pay pending Dearness Allowance (DA) dues. He accused Banerjee of treating public finances like personal property and pointed to stalled recruitments, slow exam results, rising debt exceeding Rs 7 lakh crore, and failing infrastructure as areas the government should prioritise instead of festival giveaways.

Absolutely shameful!



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has hiked the Durgapuja dole from ₹85,000 to ₹1.10 lakh per committee — a whopping ₹400 crore handout to nearly 45,000 puja clubs!



This from a government that told the Supreme Court it can’t pay Dearness… pic.twitter.com/afcxPiP6f7 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 1, 2025

Malviya further highlighted schemes like “Amader Para, Amader Samadhan,” which allocates Rs 10 lakh per polling booth, suggesting these were built for political mileage rather than public welfare. While the BJP calls the timing and scale of the grants insulting to citizens struggling under weathered governance, it is worth noting there is a broader pattern: whenever the BJP is in power in other states, it also distributes festival related grants, but as an opposition party, it opposes the same.

This phenomenon is not unique to West Bengal. In Assam, where the BJP-led government holds power, the state made significant grants to cultural and religious events. For instance, Rs 33.6 crore was allocated to support Rongali Bihu, with over 2,200 selected committees receiving Rs 1.5 lakh each. The Assam government has also funded Raas festival committees, offering Rs 50,000 per committee, and backed ethnic music festivals like the Brahmaputra Festival and Dehing Patkai Festival as part of its cultural promotion initiatives.

To be fair, West Bengal’s grant is larger in both scale and cost. The state is facing serious challenges, employment delays, and a debt burden that’s hard to ignore, and with such pressing issues at hand, the government needs to be more cautious with its spending.

Yet, the size of Durga Puja in Bengal is also hard to downplay. It’s not just a festival, it’s an economy in itself. From idol-makers and electricians to food vendors and small shopkeepers, lakhs of people depend on Puja season for their earnings. The state government claims the celebrations generate nearly Rs 80,000 crore annually and support a wide range of informal and small-scale industries. The festival has also earned UNESCO’s recognition as part of the world’s intangible cultural heritage.

At a meeting with Puja organisers in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee made her case. She called on clubs not only to manage health and sanitation during the festival but also to support migrant workers returning to Bengal, alleging they had been mistreated in BJP-ruled states. Her appeal was as much about social outreach as it was about celebration.

Many Puja committees have welcomed the financial support. For them, the money will help improve security, sanitation, and crowd control, crucial parts of organising a festival that draws millions across the state.

Still, the BJP remains unconvinced. “While the state burns, she celebrates,” Malviya posted, summing up the party’s stance. For the BJP, these grants are less about tradition and more about timing.

