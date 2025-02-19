BJP to Announce Delhi CM Today, Oath Ceremony on Feb 20

The BJP is set to finalize its Chief Minister and Cabinet Ministers for Delhi in a crucial legislative meeting today, marking its return to power in the national capital after 27 years. The decision is expected to end the suspense over Delhi’s next CM following the party’s decisive victory over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the recent assembly elections, where the BJP secured 48 out of 70 seats.

Advertisment

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for February 20 at 4:30 PM at Ramlila Maidan and is expected to be a grand affair. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states, NDA leaders, Union Ministers, and other prominent dignitaries will attend the event.

A cultural program featuring music and songs will precede the ceremony, and around 30,000 guests, including RSS leaders, spiritual figures, industrialists, and celebrities, have been invited. Special invitees include BJP workers from across the country, Delhi farmers, and ‘Ladli Bahanas’—women beneficiaries of welfare schemes.

BJP MP Yogender Chandolia stated that preparations at Ramlila Maidan are in full swing, with continuous meetings being held to finalize arrangements. "A large number of people will participate. The people of Delhi have given a mandate to Modi, and BJP is eager to form the government," he said.

A high-level meeting at the BJP headquarters on Monday, attended by National General Secretary Vinod Tawde and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, finalized the details of the swearing-in ceremony.