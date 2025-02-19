Assam CM Meets Amit Shah Ahead of Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday at his official residence in New Delhi to discuss preparations for the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Business Summit.

During the meeting, which lasted over 30 minutes, CM Sarma briefed Shah on the various initiatives taken by the Assam government to ensure the summit’s success. The two-day event, set to take place in Guwahati, aims to attract significant investments from both domestic and international stakeholders.

An official statement revealed that Amit Shah praised CM Sarma’s efforts and expressed confidence that the summit would not only bring substantial investments to Assam but also establish the state as a key player in India’s economic growth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit on February 25.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma said that he had the honor of meeting Amit Shah in New Delhi and sought his guidance for the summit.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Sarma announced that Assam will sign two key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during the event—one with Japan and another with Singapore. Japan has shown interest in recruiting manpower from Assam, while Singapore is keen on hiring nurses from the state.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit is expected to position Assam as a global investment destination and drive economic growth in key sectors.

