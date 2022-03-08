Killed Student's Body Will Be Brought To India After Shelling Stops: K'taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the body of Naveen Shekharappa who died in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion will be brought to India once shelling stops there.

This was informed by Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, he said.

Bommai also that Naveen’s body has been embalmed and kept in a mortuary in Ukraine.

"The EAM Jaishankar has informed us that Naveen's (Naveen Shekharappa, MBBS student who died during shelling in Ukraine) body has been embalmed and kept in a mortuary in Ukraine. His body will be brought to India once shelling stops there," Bommai said.

On Saturday, Bommai handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Naveen. He also promised a job for a family member.

Also Read: Russia Announces Ceasefire To Evacuate Indians From Sumy

Naveen Shekrappa Gyanagoudar, a fourth-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University, was killed during an intense shelling at a government building while he was queuing to get groceries.

According to Naveen's friends, he had gone out to buy some groceries and was on a line at a shop when he was hit.

Another Indian student, Harjot Singh, who sustained bullet injuries in the Ukrainian capital city Kyiv a few days ago, has returned home on Monday evening.

Singh (31) along with his two friends, boarded a cab for the western Ukrainian city of Lviv in a bid to escape Kyiv. He was shot multiple times and his leg was also fractured.

So far, nearly 16,000 Indian students have been evacuated from Ukraine through flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries.

Also Read: Assam Court Directs Police To Register Case Against CM Sarma