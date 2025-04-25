Bombay HC Grants Kunal Kamra Protection From Arrest in Eknath Shinde Parody Case

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted comedian Kunal Kamra protection from arrest in the FIR filed against him over his controversial “gaddar” jibe aimed at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The remark, made during Kamra’s satirical stand-up show Naya Bharat, had sparked political outrage and legal action.

The bench, comprising Justices Sarang Kotwal and SM Modak, declined to halt the investigation but ruled that any police questioning must take place in Chennai, where Kamra currently resides. The court further directed that if the Mumbai Police files a chargesheet while the matter is still being heard, the trial court must not act on it until further notice.

This order follows an earlier interim relief granted to Kamra on April 16, when the court reserved its decision on his plea to quash the FIR. Kamra had approached the court on April 8, challenging the case filed against him for allegedly mocking Shinde through a parody song performed during his Mumbai show.

The parody, set to the tune of the Bollywood classic Bholi Si Surat from Dil To Pagal Hai, reportedly targeted the Deputy CM in a satirical tone. The performance triggered multiple FIRs and led Kamra to seek legal protection, citing threats to his safety in the aftermath.

Kamra's legal counsel told the court that the comedian had offered to cooperate with authorities and was willing to give his statement via video call, considering the threats he received. However, the police insisted on his physical presence for questioning, prompting him to also approach the Madras High Court last month for transit anticipatory bail.

While Kamra has refused to apologise for his comments, he has reiterated his intention to cooperate fully with the investigation. Known for his unapologetic political satire and frequent criticism of the ruling BJP government, Kamra's case has once again raised questions around freedom of expression and the limits of comedy in India's political landscape.

