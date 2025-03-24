Kunal Kamra In Hot Water After 'Gaddar' Dig at Eknath Shinde; Hotel Attacked, FIR Filed

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has once again found himself in the midst of a political storm after his recent performance in Mumbai. During his show "Naya Bharat" at the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, Kamra took a swipe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, calling him a "gaddar" (traitor) using a parody of the popular song "Bholi Si Surat" from the Bollywood film Dil To Pagal Hai.

A full-length video of his act, posted on YouTube, shows Kamra holding up a red pocket edition of the Constitution, addressing critics who may take issue with his performance. "At some point, I will put this video out… and for all the people who won’t like the show, I have something for you," he said, flashing the book. "This is what allows me to do what I do, and in the framework of the book, you can feel free to do anything."

Kamra’s satire, however, did not sit well with the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde. Soon after the video went viral, Shiv Sena members vandalized the Habitat Comedy Club and Hotel Unicontinental, where the venue is located. The party’s youth wing, Yuva Sena, staged protests, burning Kamra’s photographs and demanding his arrest. Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel lodged a complaint, following which the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Kamra under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including statements conducing to public mischief and defamation.

Amid the backlash, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leaders accused Kamra of being a “hired comedian” working for the rival Shiv Sena (UBT) faction led by Uddhav Thackeray. Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske went a step further, warning that Kamra would be "chased throughout the country" and "forced to flee India."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also condemned Kamra’s remarks, demanding an apology. "There is freedom to do stand-up comedy, but he cannot speak whatever he wants. The people of Maharashtra have decided who the traitor is. Kunal Kamra should apologise. This will not be tolerated," Fadnavis said. He also took a swipe at Kamra for holding up the red Constitution book, similar to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. "Both of them have not read the Constitution," he remarked.

Defending the protests against Kamra, Yuva Sena leader Rahool Kanal, who was booked along with 19 other Shiv Sena members for vandalizing the club, said they had already warned the venue owner. "We will teach Kamra a lesson, but this is part of a paid conspiracy. The Mumbai Police is capable of exposing it," Kanal said. Justifying the vandalism, he added, "This is not about breaking the law but about self-respect. When elders are insulted, we will respond in kind. This is just a trailer; the full picture is yet to come. Whenever Kamra is in Mumbai, he will receive a lesson in Shiv Sena style."

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC also slammed Kamra, calling his remarks “vulgar” and accusing him of seeking "cheap publicity." "You call Maharashtra's most popular CM and Deputy CM ‘gaddar’ and call it comedy? This is not humor but political propaganda. Kamra’s tragedy is yet to unfold," she said.

Maharashtra’s Minister of State for Home Affairs, Yogesh Ramdas Kadam, acknowledged that the Constitution allows freedom of speech but cautioned against its misuse. "The Constitution allows free speech, but that does not mean anyone can insult those holding constitutional positions. As for the vandalism, necessary action will be taken," he said.

Amid the political uproar, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray condemned the attack on the comedy venue, calling it a “cowardly act” that exposed the ruling faction’s insecurities. Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar also criticized the reaction, drawing comparisons to past political controversies. "Satirical remarks have always been part of politics. Balasaheb Thackeray embraced them, and Eknath Shinde was his follower. In 2003, similar remarks were made about Chhagan Bhujbal, and his supporters vandalized an office. But Bhujbal took responsibility and resigned. Even Rahul Gandhi, when questioned about a comment on Rajiv Gandhi, dismissed it, saying such remarks do not diminish a leader’s stature," Pawar said.

Congress MP Imran Masood warned that such incidents could harm Maharashtra’s reputation and economy. "This atmosphere of intolerance is destroying Maharashtra. It is a leading state in economic progress and investment, but such incidents will drive investors away. The youth of Maharashtra is being forced to migrate, and the state risks falling into decline, much like West Bengal. Investors want peace and stability, but this government cannot tolerate criticism," he said.

This is not the first time Kamra has faced legal trouble or controversy for his outspoken views. In 2020, he made headlines for heckling Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami mid-flight, which led to a temporary ban from several airlines. That same year, he faced contempt of court charges for criticizing the Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail to Goswami. In 2021, he was accused of spreading misinformation about the Centre’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis. In 2022, his shows in Gujarat were canceled after protests from BJP supporters, and in 2023, his Twitter account was briefly suspended for posting a politically charged satirical video. He has also faced backlash for his remarks on the Ayodhya Ram Temple fundraising process.

In the aftermath of the latest controversy, the Mumbai Police are investigating both Kamra’s remarks and the vandalism at the show venue. Meanwhile, the political clash between the Shinde and Thackeray factions over the incident continues to intensify.

Adding to the fallout, Habitat Studio, the venue where Kamra performed, announced its indefinite closure. "Till we figure out the best way to provide a platform for free expression without putting ourselves and our property in jeopardy, we will remain closed," the club’s official Instagram handle posted on Monday.

Kamra has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the FIR and the political storm surrounding his show.