BREAKING: Assam HSLC Class 10 Results 2025 To Be Announced Today

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), will declare the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 examination results 2025 today, April 11. Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu confirmed the development in a post on X, putting an end to speculation about the result date.

𝐇𝐒𝐋𝐂 𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐔𝐋𝐓𝐒 WILL BE DECLARED TODAY. The time schedule is as follows:



8:00 am—issue of notification.

10:15 am—release of the press note.

10:30 am—Publication of Results. @himantabiswa @CMOfficeAssam — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) April 11, 2025

As per the official update, the notification for the HSLC result will be issued at 8:00 a.m., followed by a press conference at 10:15 a.m., where details of the results will be formally announced. The results will be published on official websites at 10:30 a.m..

Official Websites to Check Assam HSLC Result 2025:

• https://site.sebaonline.org

• https://resultsassam.nic.in

• https://sebaonline.org

• https://asseb.in

Students and parents can access the results from the following official portals:

Visit any of the official websites mentioned above.

Click on the link that says "HSLC Examination Results 2025."

Enter your roll number and other required credentials.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download or print the scorecard for future use.

Earlier this week, rumors suggested that SEBA might release the results on April 10. However, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the matter via a post on X, clarifying that the results would not be released on April 10 and advising the public to rely only on official announcements.

“I would like to inform all parents and students that the HSLC examination results will not be released tomorrow. Once the results are ready, the board will announce them promptly,” Sarma said on April 10.

In 2024, the HSLC results were declared on April 20, with a pass percentage of 75.7%. Out of 4,19,078 students who appeared, 3,17,317 successfully cleared the exam. The Science stream had the highest pass rate at 90.29%.

