Pak Army Engage in Firing Along LoC; Indian Forces Return Fire

In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, tensions flared along the Line of Control (LoC) as multiple Pakistani posts reportedly initiated small arms fire through the night in an unusual escalation. The Indian Army responded effectively at several locations, ensuring a strong counter to the provocation.

The exchange of fire, which began late in the night, continued into the early hours of the morning. While the situation remains tense, no casualties have been reported on either side so far.

Security forces remain on high alert.

(This is a developing story)

