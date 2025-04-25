Advertisment
Subscribe

0

Top Stories National

Pak Army Engage in Firing Along LoC; Indian Forces Return Fire

The exchange of fire, which began late in the night, continued into the early hours of the morning. While the situation remains tense, no casualties have been reported on either side so far.

author-image
Pratidin Time
New Update
Three Killed in Major Fire at Lokhandwala Complex in Mumbai

In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, tensions flared along the Line of Control (LoC) as multiple Pakistani posts reportedly initiated small arms fire through the night in an unusual escalation. The Indian Army responded effectively at several locations, ensuring a strong counter to the provocation.

Advertisment

The exchange of fire, which began late in the night, continued into the early hours of the morning. While the situation remains tense, no casualties have been reported on either side so far.

Security forces remain on high alert. 

(This is a developing story)

Also Read: Indian Army Foils Pakistani Ambush Along LoC, Eliminates 7 Infiltrators

 

Indian Army LoC Pakistan Pahalgam
Advertisment