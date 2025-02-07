Subscribe

Indian Army Foils Pakistani Ambush Along LoC, Eliminates 7 Infiltrators

Indian Army foiled a Pakistani ambush along LoC in Poonch, killing seven infiltrators, including 2-3 Pakistan Army personnel, amid 'Kashmir Solidarity Day.'

Pratidin Time
Representative image

The Indian Army successfully foiled an ambush by Pakistani infiltrators along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, eliminating seven of them, including 2-3 Pakistan Army personnel, reports said. 

According to reports, the incident occurred in the Krishna Ghati sector on the intervening night of February 4-5.
The attempted attack coincided with Pakistan’s observance of 'Kashmir Solidarity Day,' an annual event aimed at furthering its anti-India narrative. Sources revealed that the Indian Army had intercepted and neutralized.

Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT), a specialized unit trained for cross-border operations, as it sought to target an Indian forward post.

Among those killed 2-3 were reportedly regular Pakistan Army personnel, while the remaining infiltrators were likely members of the Al-Badr terror outfit.

