Indian Army Foils Pakistani Ambush Along LoC, Eliminates 7 Infiltrators

The Indian Army successfully foiled an ambush by Pakistani infiltrators along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, eliminating seven of them, including 2-3 Pakistan Army personnel, reports said.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the Krishna Ghati sector on the intervening night of February 4-5.

The attempted attack coincided with Pakistan’s observance of 'Kashmir Solidarity Day,' an annual event aimed at furthering its anti-India narrative. Sources revealed that the Indian Army had intercepted and neutralized.

Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT), a specialized unit trained for cross-border operations, as it sought to target an Indian forward post.

Among those killed 2-3 were reportedly regular Pakistan Army personnel, while the remaining infiltrators were likely members of the Al-Badr terror outfit.