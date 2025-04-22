Terror Attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam; 28 Tourists Killed, Forces Launch Operation



In a horrifying terror attack that shook Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon, militants opened indiscriminate fire on tourists at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam in Anantnag district, killing 28 people and injuring 13 others. Among the deceased were two foreign nationals, one from Italy and another from Israel, adding to the gravity of the assault, which has been described as one of the worst on civilians in the region in recent years.

Eyewitnesses reported that the gunmen selectively targeted Hindu tourists, allegedly verifying religious identities through documents and clothing before opening fire. Survivors spoke of the panic and bloodshed that followed. The meadow, usually teeming with tourists due to its scenic landscape, was packed at the time of the attack.

One of the victims, Manjunath from Shivamogga, Karnataka, was on vacation with his wife Pallavi and their son. Pallavi, who survived the assault, recounted the traumatic experience, saying her husband was shot dead in front of her. “It still feels like a bad dream,” she said, expressing gratitude towards local civilians who helped her escape. She has urged authorities to expedite the return of her husband’s body.

According to Pallavi, the assailants appeared to be specifically targeting Hindus. “Three to four people attacked us. I told them, kill me too, you've already killed my husband. One of them said, ‘I won’t kill you. Go tell this to Modi,’” she recounted.

Security agencies have attributed the attack to militants suspected to have infiltrated from Pakistan. A massive joint search operation involving the Indian Army and paramilitary forces is underway across the region. One militant has reportedly been neutralized so far, and authorities believe up to four heavily armed terrorists may still be at large.

In the wake of the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the “heinous act,” asserting that such “evil agendas will never succeed.” He assured the nation that those responsible would be brought to justice. Home Minister Amit Shah, who held an emergency meeting with top security officials, is expected to visit Pahalgam shortly. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is also set to begin a probe into the incident from Wednesday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that Kannadigas were among the victims. He convened an urgent meeting with senior officials and has coordinated with the Resident Commissioner in Delhi to assist the affected families. “We are closely monitoring the situation and will provide all necessary support,” he said in a post on X.

The Anantnag Police have set up a 24x7 emergency help desk for tourists in the area, while security forces remain on high alert. The attack has reignited concerns over the safety of civilians in the conflict-prone region and prompted calls for reinforced counter-terrorism measures.