BSF, Assam Rifles Seize Over 1 Lakh Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 10.38 Cr in Tripura

In a significant blow to trans-border drug trafficking, security forces in Tripura have seized more than 1 lakh Yaba tablets worth an estimated ₹10.38 crore in two separate operations.

In the first operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a smuggling attempt near the Indo-Bangladesh border in the Sepahijala district. Acting on specific intelligence, troops from Border Out Post (BOP) NC Nagar noticed suspicious movement near the international border. When challenged, the smugglers fled the scene, abandoning the consignment on Indian soil.

A thorough search of the area led to the recovery of 21 packets containing 43,800 Yaba tablets, with an estimated street value of ₹4.38 crore. Additional contraband items worth ₹3.68 lakh were also seized from various other locations along the Tripura border on the same day, the BSF said in a statement.

This operation is part of the BSF’s intensified campaign to curb cross-border smuggling and bolster national security. The seized items have been handed over to the concerned authorities for further investigation and legal action.

In a separate joint operation, the Assam Rifles and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) apprehended two individuals and recovered 60,000 Yaba tablets from a vehicle in Teliamura, Tripura, on April 12. The narcotics, valued at approximately ₹6 crore in the international market, were being transported in a car.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Il Bar Hussain and Md Juber Ahmad. Officials confirmed that the seizure was made based on actionable intelligence and marks a continued effort to dismantle narcotics networks operating in the region.

