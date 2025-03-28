Businessman Visits Guwahati for IPL, Gets Kidnapped, Later Rescued From Meghalaya

Guwahati police successfully rescued a businessman hailing from Barpeta, who was abducted while visiting the city to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) match held at Barsapara Stadium recently.

Advertisment

The businessman, identified as Fakhruddin Bhuyan, was kidnapped from the Bhagadattapur area and later held captive in a remote location in Meghalaya’s Umiam region, sources informed.

Following an extensive operation, the Dispur Police in Guwahati traced and rescued the victim, arresting five individuals in connection with the abduction.

Police are investigating further to uncover more details related to the case.

Also Read: Guwahati Police Seize 53 Crucial Documents in Raid at Dilwar’s Residence