Can Sexual Assault Victim Be Named? GMCH Supt. Abhijit Sarma Faces FIR

The Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti (SMSS) on Saturday demanded appropriate action against Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) superintendent Dr Abhijt Sarma for releasing the name of a minor girl in a sexual assault case.

The Assam-based youth organization filed a complaint against Dr Sarma with Rangia police pointing out that releasing the victim’s name in a POCSO case is strictly prohibited by law.

The case pertains to reports of sexual assault on a 13-year-old girl under treatment at GMCH’s Urology ward by a cleaning staffer.

SMSS, in the FIR, stated, “A case numbered 18/2025 under section 65(1) of the BNS written with section 4 of the POCSO Act was registered regarding a sexual assault case at GMCH. The case was registered under the POCSO Act which forbids revealing the name of the victim. However, GMCH authorities disclosed the name of the minor girl to the media.”

“We want appropriate lawful action to be taken against GMCH superintendent Dr Abhijit Sarma,” the FIR, filed by SMSS general secretary Pranjal Kalita, added.

What Happened?

Notably, following reports of the incident, the GMCH authorities clarified stating that when the matter was reported and the minor was enquired in the presence of her mother, the sister in charge of the Urology ward, the female security personnel, cleaners and other doctors, she insisted that she was touched by the cleaner Abdul Rashid. On the other hand, Rashid refuted the allegations.

In a turn of events, the girl threatened to commit suicide after GMCH decided to discharge the cleaner from his job. She claimed to have been in love with Rashid for some time, according to the statement from the GMCH superintendent.

Meanwhile, both Abdul Rashid and Karabi Roy, an alleged accomplice, have been arrested and forwarded for judicial custody, according to a police statement. The girl was medically examined and her statement was also recorded. The police have collected the material and technical evidence and the case is under investigation, the statement added.

