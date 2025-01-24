Sexual Assault Of Minor Patient At GMCH: Case So Far

A minor girl receiving treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital’s Urology ward was allegedly sexually assaulted by a cleaning staff. The incident took place on January 19 (Sunday) inside a toilet.

Advertisment

The 13-year-old girl’s mother alleged that her daughter was molested and raped by Abdul Rashid, the cleaner when she went to the toilet at around 10:30 am after midnight.

According to the mother, Rashid was inside the toilet when her daughter entered. Another female cleaning staff is also thought to be involved in the incident.

Conflicting Statements

When the matter was reported to the GMCH authorities and the minor was enquired in the presence of her mother, the sister in charge of the Urology ward, the female security personnel, cleaners and other doctors, she insisted that she was touched by Rashid. On the other hand, Rashid refuted the allegations.

In a turn of events, the girl threatened to commit suicide after GMCH decided to discharge the cleaner from his job. She claimed to be in love with Rashid for some time, a statement from the GMCH superintendent mentioned.

Moreover, Rashid further informed the hospital authorities that the girl would repeatedly call him.

CCTV Footage

CCTV footage from outside the toilet shows the girl voluntarily entering the toilet when signalled by Karabi Roy, the female cleaner. Moreover, Roy can be seen preventing other patients from using the toilet, which points to her involvement, according to the GMCH statement.

Police Investigation

After the matter was reported to the Bhangagarh police station on January 21 (Tuesday), case number 18/2025 under section 65(1) of the BNS written with section 4 of the POCSO Act was registered and an investigation was launched, a statement from the police read.

Both Abdul Rashid and Karabi Roy have been arrested and forwarded for judicial custody the statement added. Meanwhile, the girl was medically examined and her statement was also recorded. The police have collected the material and technical evidence and the case is under investigation, said the police.

Also Read: GMCH Doctor Attacked, Injured By Banana Seller At Bhangagarh