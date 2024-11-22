Canada Denies Reports Linking PM Modi, NSA Doval To Nijjar Killing

Days after India strongly objected to a report in The Globe and Mail, a Canada-based newspaper, alleging a connection between the death of NIA-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Canada has officially dismissed the claims.

In a statement issued by the Privy Council Office, Nathalie G Drouin, Deputy Clerk of the Privy Council and National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister, addressed the matter. "On October 14th, because of a significant and ongoing threat to public safety, the RCMP and officials took the extraordinary step of making public accusations of serious criminal activity in Canada perpetrated by agents of the Government of India," she said.

Drouin clarified, "The Government of Canada has not stated, nor is it aware of evidence, linking Prime Minister Modi, Minister Jaishankar, or NSA Doval to the serious criminal activity within Canada. Any suggestion to the contrary is both speculative and inaccurate."

India had strongly refuted the report on November 20, calling it baseless and dismissing it with "the contempt they deserve." Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had stated, "We do not normally comment on media reports. However, such ludicrous statements made to a newspaper purportedly by a Canadian government source should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve. Smear campaigns like this only further damage our already strained ties."

Relations between India and Canada have significantly deteriorated in recent months. India has repeatedly expressed concerns about the rise of extremism, violence, and anti-India activities in Canada and urged Canadian authorities to take decisive action against such elements.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had earlier claimed to possess "credible allegations" implicating India in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18 last year. India categorically denied the accusations, calling them "absurd" and "motivated," while accusing Canada of providing space to extremist and anti-India elements.

Tensions escalated further when India recalled six diplomats from Canada after they were declared "persons of interest" in the investigation into Nijjar's killing. The diplomatic strain continues to impact the already fragile relations between the two nations.

