RG Kar Rape and Murder: Kolkata Court Sentences Sanjay Roy to Life Imprisonment

A Kolkata court on Monday sentenced Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, to life imprisonment. Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das delivered the verdict, as reported by the media.

Earlier on Saturday, Roy was convicted after an in-camera trial that lasted 57 days. The case was then scheduled for sentencing, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking the death penalty. However, the court declined to impose capital punishment and awarded Roy a life sentence instead.

The case pertains to the rape and murder of a 31-year-old resident doctor, whose body was found in the seminar hall of the State-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024. An autopsy confirmed sexual assault and murder, triggering nationwide protests by medical professionals demanding stricter laws and enhanced security measures for doctors.

Roy, a civic volunteer with the city police, was arrested on August 10, 2024, by Kolkata Police. The Calcutta High Court later transferred the case to the CBI, which framed charges of rape and murder against him. The trial commenced on November 12, 2024, and concluded on January 9, 2025.

In a parallel development, the CBI also arrested former RG Kar principal Sandeep Ghosh and police officer Abhijeet Mondal for allegedly attempting to destroy evidence. However, they secured default bail as the CBI failed to file a chargesheet within the stipulated 90-day deadline. Dr. Ghosh remains in jail due to his involvement in an alleged financial irregularities case linked to RG Kar Medical College.

The incident also drew the Supreme Court’s attention, prompting it to initiate a suo motu case to examine workplace safety for medical professionals. The top court subsequently ordered the formation of a National Task Force (NTF) to address gender-based violence and safety concerns within the medical profession. The NTF submitted its report in November 2024, which is currently under review by various states.

