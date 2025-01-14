CBI Faces Flak Over Procedural Lapses In ED Officer's Arrest

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has come under scrutiny after the special CBI court rejected its plea for transit remand of Vishal Deep Singh, Assistant Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Shimla. The court cited "critical fundamental lapses" in the investigation and deemed Singh's arrest illegal.

Special CBI Judge BY Phad, in the order, passed on Wednesday, noted multiple discrepancies in the case. “Above 'substantial procedural lapses and inconsistencies in the prosecution’s actions make the arrest of the accused illegal,” the judge remarked while granting bail to Singh.

The CBI arrested Singh in Mumbai on Tuesday night, accusing him of demanding a bribe to avoid arresting Rajneesh Bansal, chairman of the Himalayan Group of Professional Institutions, who was under investigation for his alleged involvement in a scholarship scam. However, Singh's lawyers argued the arrest was based on false allegations by individuals he had been investigating for corruption.

The court highlighted procedural failings, including the absence of Singh’s name in the FIR despite its mention in the attached complaint. Additionally, the court noted, “The assistant investigation officer has arrested the accused but has not maintained the supplementary case diary and produced it before the Court. This is a serious lapse.”

Meanwhile, Singh has alleged that his arrest and subsequent actions by the CBI were acts of victimisation. In a separate anticipatory bail application filed before the Chandigarh CBI court, Singh claimed he was falsely implicated in shielding senior CBI officials and complainants involved in corrupt practices.

The bail application, which will be heard on January 14, details Singh’s claims that he was conducting a discreet inquiry under Section 66 of the PMLA into alleged illegal activities by CBI officers and the complainants. Singh alleged that a CBI DSP and a former investigating officer in the Himachal Pradesh Scholarship Scam had pressured him to accept a bribe and grant illegal favours.

Singh’s plea also accused the CBI of conducting illegal searches at his residence and office. He alleged that on December 23, 2024, CBI officials entered his home without a warrant or the presence of a lady constable, despite his wife and children being at home. According to Singh, evidence he had gathered against CBI officials and complainants was seized during this search.

The CBI has registered two FIRs against Singh in connection with bribery allegations. Complainants Bhupinder Kumar Sharma, chairman of Dev Bhumi Group of Institutions, and Rajneesh Bansal alleged that Singh and other ED officials had demanded bribes to avoid arrests. Singh, however, argued that the FIRs were nearly identical and filed with malicious intent.

