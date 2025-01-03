CBI Books its Own Officer for Bribery; Cash and Documents Seized In Raids

In a significant move against corruption within its own ranks, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked Deputy SP BM Meena, posted in the Bank Security and Frauds branch in Mumbai, for allegedly accepting bribes from individuals under his investigation.

According to the FIR, Meena is accused of operating through middlemen to channel bribe money via multiple accounts and hawala networks. Raids conducted across 20 locations in Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi led to the seizure of Rs 55 lakh in cash, property documents worth Rs 1.78 crore, and evidence of transactions amounting to Rs 1.63 crore, a CBI spokesperson said.

The CBI reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy toward corruption, stressing that it takes swift action against erring officers. "Internal vigilance is a prerequisite for external action," said agency Director Praveen Sood.

Recent disciplinary actions underscore this stance. The agency has dismissed three officers under Article 311 of the Constitution without inquiry and granted compulsory retirement to five others under Fundamental Rule 56(J) of the Department of Personnel and Training service rules.

In a related case, CBI Inspector Rahul Raj, who was awarded the Union Home Minister's medal for Excellence in Investigation in 2023, was stripped of the honor and dismissed from service after being caught accepting a Rs 10 lakh bribe earlier this year.

