CBI Continues Probe Against Own Ranks: Few Cases at a Glance

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated proceedings against one of its own officers, Deputy SP BM Meena, in connection with serious corruption charges.

Advertisment

Meena, who had been posted at the Bank Security and Frauds branch in Mumbai, was responsible for monitoring illegal financial transactions, including money laundering and hawala operations. However, it appears that Meena abused his power and position for personal gain, acting as an intermediary in fraudulent activities rather than preventing them.

Meena is accused of exploiting his official capacity to extract undue benefits from individuals involved in criminal networks. Investigations revealed that during his tenure, Meena was involved in various illegal transactions, and the CBI has since launched a nationwide search operation. The raids conducted in cities like Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi led to the seizure of Rs 55 lakh in hawala money and evidence of Meena’s investments worth Rs 1.78 crore.

The CBI, under Director Praveen Sood, has long been committed to rooting out corruption within its own ranks. Sood highlighted the importance of internal vigilance, revealing that the agency had recently dismissed three officers for misconduct, and forced five more to retire. This heightened focus on integrity within the CBI has resulted in strict actions against corrupt officers.

In a related development, CBI officer Rahul Raj was stripped of the prestigious Home Minister's Excellence Award he had won in 2023, after being arrested in a bribery case involving Rs 10 lakh. The CBI’s commitment to upholding ethical standards is evident, as it continues to target corruption not just within external investigations but also within its own operations.

In a significant breakthrough, the CBI also uncovered evidence of a massive bribery case tied to Northern Coalfields Limited. During raids on August 17, 2024, Rs 3.85 crore in cash was recovered from the residence of the company's management, allegedly linked to kickbacks. The investigation, led by CBI official Joseph Damle, has exposed a network trying to bribe officials, including CBI officers, to suppress the inquiry.

The CBI's unwavering focus on tackling corruption is evident from these recent operations, but the parallel investigations highlight the agency’s vigilance not only against external criminal elements but also within its own ranks. Investigating agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax Department have also started looking into the activities of some CBI officers involved in these illegal transactions.

This is not the first time the CBI has faced allegations of corruption within its ranks. The agency’s former Director, A.P. Singh, was implicated in a scandal involving the export of meat by the infamous businessman Moin Qureshi. The investigation revealed that Singh was in contact with Qureshi using BlackBerry Messenger, leading to charges of misconduct and corruption. Singh was in charge during the 2G Spectrum and Commonwealth Games investigations that saw high-profile arrests, including that of former Telecom Minister A. Raja.

Furthermore, in 2018, the CBI's then-Special Director Rakesh Asthana was also accused of accepting bribes. In another high-profile case, former CBI Director Ranjit Sinha was charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2017. These cases reflect the ongoing struggle within the CBI to maintain its integrity while facing internal and external corruption challenges.

More recently, the CBI arrested two individuals and a deputy superintendent from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a Rs 20 lakh bribery case, demonstrating the agency’s continued commitment to cracking down on corruption across its departments.

In the wake of these scandals, the CBI is being forced to re-evaluate its internal protocols, ensuring that its officers are held to the highest standards of transparency and accountability.