CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams Start Today: Over 44 Lakh Students to Sit for Papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 board examinations commenced on Saturday, February 15, 2025, with more than 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad set to appear.

On the first day, Class 10 students are taking the English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) papers, while Class 12 students are appearing for the Entrepreneurship exam. The exams are being conducted from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM at 7,842 centres across India and 26 locations abroad.

CBSE has implemented strict guidelines to ensure smooth and fair examinations. Regular students must wear school uniforms, while private candidates are advised to dress in light-coloured clothing. Candidates must arrive at their respective centres at least 30 minutes before the scheduled start time.

To maintain exam integrity, CBSE has prohibited mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, smartwatches, cameras, unauthorized study materials, wallets, handbags, goggles, and pouches inside the examination hall. Food and drinks are not allowed, except for diabetic students with prior approval.

Admit cards have been issued through the Pariksha Sangam Portal. Regular students must carry their admit cards and school IDs, while private candidates must present a government-issued photo ID.

To facilitate a seamless examination process, CBSE conducted a live webcast at 2:30 PM on Friday, February 14, 2025, on its YouTube channel. The session provided detailed instructions for centre superintendents and officials on exam and evaluation guidelines.

The Class 10 board exams will continue until March 18, while Class 12 exams will conclude on April 4.

With increased student movement during exam days, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in collaboration with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), has announced special measures to assist students. They will be given priority during frisking and ticketing at metro stations, with additional staff deployed to facilitate smooth travel, especially during peak hours.

