CBSE Enforces Strict Measures Against Exam Malpractice

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has implemented stringent penalties under its 'unfair means rules' to curb malpractice during board exams. As per the latest directive, students caught with prohibited items such as electronic communication devices in the examination hall will face cancellation of their exams for both the current and the following year.

The board has made it clear that carrying mobile phones, smartwatches, or any other electronic gadgets—whether used or not—will result in disqualification from all subjects. This decision follows previous instances of students attempting to use such devices for unfair advantages during examinations.

To prevent such violations, CBSE has outlined a list of permitted items, including admit cards, pens, and simple analog watches. Additionally, strict frisking procedures will be implemented at examination centers to ensure compliance.

In an effort to maintain the sanctity of the examination process, CBSE has also issued a warning against the circulation of exam-related material on social media. Any student found sharing content—whether accurate or misleading—will face disciplinary action.

Schools have been directed to widely publicize these guidelines to ensure students are well-informed and do not unknowingly breach the rules. CBSE's firm stance is aimed at preserving the integrity of the examination system.

The Class 10 and 12 board exams are set to begin on February 15, 2025, with nearly 44 lakh students expected to appear.

