Show-Cause Notice Issued By CBSE To 29 Schools Over Alleged Violations

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued show-cause notices to 29 schools across Delhi and five other states on Thursday due to alleged violations regarding student enrollment irregularities and non-compliance with academic and infrastructural standards. These notices follow surprise inspections conducted on December 18 and 19, 2024, at various schools.

The inspections, which took place in Delhi on December 18 and in Bengaluru, Patna, Bilaspur, Varanasi, and Ahmedabad on December 19, uncovered violations of CBSE’s Affiliation Bye-Laws, particularly related to student enrollment and adherence to academic and infrastructure norms. CBSE, in a statement, highlighted that "a majority of these schools had violated CBSE Affiliation Bye-Laws. Key violations identified include Enrollment Irregularities and non-compliance with Academic and Infrastructural Norms."

During the inspections, several schools were found to have enrolled students beyond their actual attendance records, promoting "non-attending" enrollments. Other institutions were flagged for not adhering to CBSE's academic and infrastructural guidelines.

The affected schools have been given 30 days to respond to the show-cause notices. "Each school has been provided with a copy of the respective inspection report and has been directed to submit their replies within 30 days," CBSE stated. The board emphasized its commitment to maintaining high standards, asserting, "CBSE remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the highest standards of education and will continue to take stringent measures against any violations of its regulations."

Among the schools issued notices in Delhi were Hope Hall Foundation School, Jagriti Public School, Oxford Public School, JN Int School, and Nav Gian Deep Public School, along with others such as S D Memorial Vidya Mandir, Navyug Convent School, and C R Oasis Convent School. In Bengaluru, Sri Chaitanya Techno School and Narayana Olympiad School were also inspected. Schools in Patna, including Satyam International and Eklavya Educational Complex, as well as Raj English School, Happy Model School, and St K C Memorial English School in Varanasi, faced similar issues. The inspections in Ahmedabad and Bilaspur involved Nirman High School, The New Tulip International School, Modern Educational Academy, and Intelligent Public School.

