Centre Allocates Rs 8,800 Crore to Strengthen Youth Skill Development

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a substantial allocation of Rs 8,800 crore to bolster the Skill India Programme, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced during a press briefing.

The funding is aimed at enhancing the country’s skill development initiatives, with a focus on creating more opportunities for the youth to acquire industry-relevant skills.

“This is a mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create opportunities for the youth. The Rs 8,800-crore Skill India Programme has been approved with a focus on convergence and quality,” Vaishnaw stated.

The financial boost will support three key schemes under the Skill India Programme: PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 (PMKVY 4.0), PM National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (PM-NAPS), and the Jan Shikshan Sansthan for Skill Development.

PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 will concentrate on demand-driven skill development, offering training and certification in industry-relevant skills. The scheme will emphasize short-term training programs along with upskilling and reskilling initiatives to meet the evolving needs of the job market.

The PM National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme will provide financial incentives to industries that engage apprentices, facilitating a smoother transition from education to employment through hands-on experience. This scheme will cover both the manufacturing and services sectors in accordance with the Apprentices Act, 1961.

The Jan Shikshan Sansthan for Skill Development will focus on community-based skill training, particularly targeting marginalized groups such as women and rural youth. The initiative aims to promote self-employment and local entrepreneurship by offering flexible training programs directly within communities.

