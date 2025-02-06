PM Modi Hails Budget 2025, Slams Congress Over Emergency & Corruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the Budget 2025 announcements, asserting that the middle class is the driving force behind India's development. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, he highlighted the government's commitment to economic empowerment and took sharp jabs at the Congress over its political legacy.

Advertisment

Empowering the Middle Class & Economic Growth

PM Modi underscored that 25 crore Indians have risen out of poverty, joining the neo-middle class—a crucial pillar of the nation’s progress. "Today, their aspirations are the strongest foundation for India's growth. We are committed to strengthening both the middle class and the neo-middle class," he declared.

Highlighting the income tax relief, he announced that no tax will be levied on income up to ₹12 lakh, a significant jump from the previous Rs 7 lakh threshold under Section 87A. "Our model of development is ‘nation first’, and today, the world acknowledges India's economic potential," he asserted.

The Prime Minister also emphasized infrastructure as a key driver of India's transformation. "The journey from a developing to a developed nation passes through infrastructure, and our government has made unprecedented investments in this sector," he stated.

Blistering Attack on Congress Over Emergency & Dynastic Politics

Sharpening his attack on the Congress, PM Modi accused the party of fostering a political culture rooted in “lies, fraud, corruption, nepotism, and appeasement.” He remarked, "Where such elements thrive, ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ cannot exist. Congress’ supreme ideology has always been ‘family first,’ and their policies are designed to serve this agenda."

Taking a historical dig, he reminded the House of the dark days of the Emergency, imposed by the Congress in 1975, and how it trampled upon constitutional values. "The spirit of the Constitution was crushed for the sake of power. The country has not forgotten this," he said.

Further, he took issue with the misrepresentation of India’s economic history, stating, “The image of Hindus was deliberately tarnished due to Congress' flawed policies. Slow GDP growth was unfairly labeled as the ‘Hindu rate of growth’.”

UCC Debate & India’s Constitutional Spirit

Addressing the contentious issue of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), PM Modi reaffirmed the government’s stance, stating that India is moving ahead while respecting the vision of the Constitution’s framers. "Some people question what UCC is. Those who read the Constituent Assembly debates will find the answer," he remarked, signaling a firm push towards uniform laws across communities.