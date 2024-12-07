Centre Launches DTH Channel Dedicated To Sign Language

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan launched the PM e-VIDYA Channel 31 on Friday, a Direct-to-Home (DTH) channel dedicated to sign language. In his address, Pradhan highlighted the significance of the new channel, emphasizing that "a historic chapter has been added to the welfare of Divyangs in the form of a new Act which enlarges the scope of the legal framework." He also noted that the National Education Policy 2020 stresses the education of children with special needs, helping make India's education system more inclusive.

Advertisment

Pradhan underlined the importance of sign language in various aspects of popular culture, such as dance, drama, and other cultural activities. Drawing attention to renowned personalities who were differently-abled, including Soordas and Stephen Hawking, he stated that the launch of Channel 31 would help "unlock" the immense potential within India's Divyang community.

"It is an important step towards making our society more inclusive and progressive," Pradhan said, urging stakeholders to promote the channel widely. He also asserted that "Indian sign language has the potential to create jobs and set new standards. It should set a benchmark for the world."