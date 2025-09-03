China Marks 80 Years Since WWII Victory with Mighty Military Parade

Beijing was buzzing on Wednesday as China staged a massive military parade to mark 80 years since its victory over Japan in World War II. Tiananmen Square became the stage for a display of the country’s latest military hardware, including stealthh jets, advanced tanks, intercontinental missiles, and thousands of troops moving in perfect formation.

President Xi Jinping, who also heads China’s armed forces and the Communist Party, oversaw the ceremony. He began by greeting foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, before meeting military veterans and taking his place to watch the parade.

In a speech to the troops, Xi stressed China’s commitment to peaceful development. “Humanity faces a choice between peace and war, dialogue or confrontation, cooperation or zero-sum competition,” he said. “The Chinese people will remain on the right side of history, follow the path of peaceful development, and work with the world to build a shared future for humanity.”

Dressed in a grey Mao suit, Xi toured Tiananmen Square in a vehicle before the parade moved along Chang’an Avenue. Among the highlights were the DF-5 intercontinental missiles, capable of carrying nuclear warheads, and precise formations of soldiers demonstrating China’s military discipline.

Ian Chong, a political scientist at the National University of Singapore, said the parade was basically designed to show the world that China is a major power. “It sends a clear signal of confidence and resilience, showing that China will not bow to outside pressure, especially from the United States,” he said.

The air force added drama to the spectacle with a flyover, helicopters trailing banners that read “Justice will prevail,” “Peace will prevail,” and “The people will win.” The parade also showcased China’s latest military technology, including jet fighters, missiles, and electronic warfare systems.

Leaders from across the globe were in attendance, including officials from Iran, Malaysia, Myanmar, Mongolia, Indonesia, Zimbabwe, and Central Asia. From South Asia, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Nepal’s Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, and Maldives’ President Mohamed Muizzu were present. Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, personally welcomed the guests.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s presence marked his second visit to China since 2019. Analysts said his attendance, alongside Xi and Putin, was likely meant as a subtle message to the United States, following Washington’s efforts to court the two leaders separately.

Notably, the parade also ignited a diplomatic dispute with Japan, which had urged world leaders not to attend. China lodged a formal protest, underlining the event’s dual purpose: honoring history at home while projecting China’s growing influence abroad.

