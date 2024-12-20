Chopper Crash Killing CDS Bipin Rawat Caused By "Human Error": Report

A Mi-17 V5 helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 12 other personnel from the armed forces tragically crashed near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu on December 8, 2021. Only one survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, a Shaurya Chakra awardee, succumbed to his injuries a week later after being treated for severe burns at a Bengaluru military hospital.

Advertisment

Three years after the incident, a report by the Standing Committee on Defence tabled in the Lok Sabha confirmed that the crash was caused by "Human Error (Aircrew)." The report, presented two days ago, also highlighted that during the 'Thirteenth Defence Period Plan' from Financial Years 2017 to 2022, a total of 34 IAF accidents occurred, including nine in the FY 2021-2022. The crash on December 8, 2021, was attributed to human error by the aircrew.

Also Read: Arunachal: Kibithu Military Garrison Named after General Bipin Rawat

In 2022, sources had initially indicated that pilot error was likely the cause of the crash, a conclusion now corroborated by the Standing Committee report. The inquiry team's preliminary findings revealed that "the accident was a result of entry into clouds due to an unexpected change in weather conditions in the valley. This led to spatial disorientation of the pilot resulting in a Controlled Flight Into Terrain (CFIT)," as determined after analysing the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder, as well as questioning witnesses to identify the most probable cause of the crash.

The ill-fated Mi-17 V5 had taken off from Sulur Air Force base in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, and was en route to the Defence Staff Services Colleges in Wellington when it crashed just minutes before landing.

Also Read: Special Tribute For General Bipin Rawat On First Death Anniversary