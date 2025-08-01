Commercial LPG Prices Cut by Rs 33.50, No Change in Domestic Rates

In a move that comes as a relief for many small businesses and commercial fuel users, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have reduced the price of commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 33.50. The revised prices come into effect from Friday, August 1, 2025.

Advertisment

As per reports, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has now come down to Rs 1,631.50. This reduction is expected to benefit restaurants, hotels, catering services, and other commercial establishments that rely heavily on LPG for their day-to-day operations.

However, there has been no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders, which remains steady. The 14.3 kg domestic gas cylinder rates have been untouched since April 8, 2025, offering price stability for households across the country.

In July 2025, commercial LPG prices were Rs 1,665 in Delhi, Rs 1,769 in Kolkata, and Rs 1,616.50 in Mumbai. The latest revision now offers some breathing room for businesses dealing with rising input costs, especially in the hospitality and food service sectors.

Industry experts believe the cut could lead to lower operating expenses, which might either help improve profit margins or allow businesses to reduce prices for their customers.

Also Read: Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Dropped by Rs 58.50 from July 1