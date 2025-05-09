‘None of Our Business’: US Distances from India-Pak Tensions

Amid escalating cross-border exchanges between India and Pakistan, senior US officials have called for de-escalation while affirming that direct American military involvement is off the table.

In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Vice President JD Vance stated that the India–Pakistan conflict is “fundamentally none of our business,” adding, “What we can do is try to encourage these folks to de-escalate a little bit, but we’re not going to get involved in the middle of a war that’s fundamentally none of our business and has nothing to do with America’s ability to control it.” He expressed hope that the situation would not spiral into a broader regional war—or worse, a nuclear exchange—asserting, “Right now, we don’t think that’s going to happen.”

Vance’s comments came after Pakistan launched a significant drone and missile assault on Indian military installations in Jammu, Pathankot, and other locations. India’s advanced air-defence systems successfully intercepted at least eight incoming missiles, averting any reported casualties.

Earlier this week, India commenced Operation Sindoor, executing precision strikes against nine terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan’s Punjab province. The operation was a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 civilian lives.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump weighed in on the conflict, describing the tit-for-tat exchanges as “terrible” and expressing a desire to help broker peace. “I want to see them stop, and hopefully they can stop now,” Trump said. “Good relationships with both, and if I can do anything to help, I will be there.”