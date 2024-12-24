Congress Challenges Election Rules Amendments In Supreme Court

The Congress on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court with a writ petition challenging the recent amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961. Senior Congress leader and AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh confirmed the move, stating, "A Writ has just been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the recent amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961."

Ramesh criticized the Election Commission for implementing these changes without public consultation, emphasizing that, "The Election Commission, a Constitutional body, charged with the conduct of free and fair elections cannot be allowed to unilaterally, and without public consultation, amend such a vital law in such a brazen manner."

He further expressed concerns over the eroding integrity of the electoral process, adding, "Hopefully the Supreme Court will help restore it." The controversy stems from the recent amendment to Rule 93 of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, which restricts public access to certain electronic documents. These include CCTV camera and webcasting footage, as well as video recordings of candidates during elections. This decision was made by the Union law ministry following a recommendation from the Election Commission.

