Death of Lawyer in Tear Gas Incident Sparks APCC's Appeal to Assam Human Rights Commission

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has filed a complaint with the Chairperson of the Assam Human Rights Commission, accusing Assam police personnel of using excessive force against peaceful protestors during the "Raj Bhawan Chalo" march on December 18, 2024.

The APCC alleges that the police violated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by firing tear gas shells at protestors, causing injuries to several journalists covering the event.

One of the most tragic outcomes of the incident was the death of Mridul Islam, a lawyer and the Secretary of the APCC Legal Cell.

Islam, who fell ill after inhaling tear gas smoke, later succumbed to his condition. The APCC highlighted that the unfortunate incident has garnered widespread national media coverage.

The APCC referred to Article 19(1)(b) of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees the right to peacefully assemble and hold public meetings or processions without arms. The committee expressed concern that such police actions are a direct attack on citizens' constitutional rights, undermining the welfare state.

The complaint also emphasized the police's brutality against journalists, who are an integral part of a functioning democracy.

In their appeal to the Assam Human Rights Commission, the APCC requested the registration of a case, a thorough inquiry, and adequate punishment for the responsible officers. Furthermore, they urged the Assam government to provide compensation to the family of the deceased Mridul Islam and to the journalists injured during the protest.

The "Raj Bhawan Chalo" march, organized by the Indian National Congress (INC), was a nationwide protest against various issues, including the installation of smart meters, the central government's stance on the Manipur crisis, and allegations of corruption against the Adani Group.

