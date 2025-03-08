Defence Ministry Inks $248 Million Deal with Russia for T-72 Tank Engine Upgrade

The Defence Ministry on Friday announced a $248 million (approximately ₹2,156 crore) agreement with Russia’s Rosoboronexport for the procurement of advanced engines for T-72 tanks. The deal also includes a technology transfer arrangement to boost indigenous manufacturing under the 'Make in India' initiative.

As part of the agreement, the Russian defence firm will supply 1,000 HP engines for the Indian Army’s T-72 tank fleet in fully formed, completely knocked down, and semi-knocked down conditions. These engines will replace the existing 780 HP ones, significantly enhancing the tanks' battlefield mobility and offensive capabilities.

Additionally, the state-run Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd (AVNL) at Avadi, Chennai, will receive technology from Rosoboronexport for integrating and producing the engines domestically. The move is expected to strengthen India's self-reliance in the defence sector by localizing production and reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.

The T-72 tanks serve as a crucial component of India’s armoured forces, and the upgraded engines are expected to provide greater agility and operational effectiveness on the battlefield.

