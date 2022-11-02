Delhi's Air Quality Worsens, Reches 'Alarming' Levels

The pollution in and around Delhi has reached an alarming level as the air quality index (AQI) has been recorded very poor on Wednesday.

According to the Meteorological Department, the AQI in Delhi today was recorded at 354 which falls under the category of very poor.

As per the parameters set by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the AQI category from 301 to 400 is considered very poor and from 401 to 500 severe.

Further, as per the information provided by the air quality data agency 'SAFAR', the AQI in Anand Vihar was recorded in the severe category at 406 today, followed by ITO 382 and Akshardham 363.

A student Rameshwari from ITO has demanded to implement 'odd-even' norms for vehicles to improve the air quality in the national capital.

Rameshwari said "I am very much concerned to breathe in Delhi nowadays. Vehicular pollution and stubble burning have made Delhi's air toxic, affecting both the rich and the poor."

The people of Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) have been breathing in the toxic air since a few days before Diwali as the smog hit the area about a fortnight ago.