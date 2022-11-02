Assault On Non-Tribals In Shillong: Barak Democratic Front Demands Stern Action

The Barak Democratic Front (BDF) has condemned the recent violence in Shillong wherein some tribal miscreants attacked some non tribals of Shillong including Bengalis,Nepalis & Marowaris.

In a letter to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, BDF chief convener Pradip Dutta Roy said that the incidents of violence are unfortunate and demanded stern action against the miscreants involved.

“It is unfortunate to observe that the entire episode occured in front of Police personell & administration without any resistance from their side,” the letter read.

“We are also surprised to see that only one person was arrested so far in this connection though the video footages are readily available & miscreants are easily identifiable .With the Government of same ruling party at the centre if state Govt failed to render justice to innocent citizens of the state ,then there is enough reason to apprehend that ahead of incoming election,it's a stretegy on behalf of ruling Government to float the 'outsider' issue again by indirectly supporting these elements & thus to regain popular sentiment of Khasi community which may translate into votes,” it added.

The organization has hereby urged the state government to arrest all the miscreants involved within 48 hours.

“We, on behalf of Barak Democratic front, hereby warn the Meghalaya Govt that unless all the miscreants involved in this incident are arrested within next 48 hours, we arrange for hault of all trucks carrying food items for Meghalaya at North Bengal. We will also go for all out campaign regarding absence of rule of law in the state & will request tourists not to visit the state in next one year . We want to observe how the state will survive without such assistance from outside,” the letter further read.