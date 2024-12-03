Trump Suggests Canada Could Become the 51st US State Amid Trade Talks

In a surprising turn during trade discussions, US President-elect Donald Trump reportedly suggested that Canada could become the 51st state if it fails to address border and trade issues.

The remark was made during a recent meeting between Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida resort, according to Fox News.

Trudeau’s unscheduled visit came after Trump threatened to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian goods over alleged failures to control illegal immigration and drug trafficking into the United States. The proposed tariffs, which also included Mexico, were described by Trump as necessary to address trade deficits and border security.

The meeting was described by Trump as "very productive," with discussions focused on tariffs, trade imbalances, and border security. According to attendees, Trump adopted a direct yet welcoming tone while outlining his expectations for significant policy changes by January 20.

During the talks, Trudeau reportedly warned that the proposed tariffs would devastate Canada’s economy. Trump countered by questioning whether Canada’s survival depended on its alleged $100 billion trade surplus with the US He then suggested, seemingly in jest, that Canada could consider becoming a US state if it cannot meet his demands. Trump added that Trudeau could serve as a governor in such a scenario.

The suggestion, which prompted nervous laughter from Trudeau and others, was not officially addressed by either leader after the meeting. Canadian attendees later described the three-hour discussion as "very friendly and positive," though they avoided commenting on the statehood remark.

Neither Trump’s nor Trudeau’s offices have issued statements regarding the exchange.