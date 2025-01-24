Developing Sports Across Country Govt's Top Priority: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address at the opening ceremony of the Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) 2025 on Thursday, emphasized that the government's top priority is the development of sports across the country, with a special focus on Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Ladakh.

Speaking at the iconic NDS Stadium, Modi reiterated the government's commitment to expanding sporting activities nationwide, highlighting the significant role of J&K and Ladakh in promoting sports and tourism. "Ladakh and J&K have not only elevated the culture of sports in our country but also boosted tourism, showcasing the nation's beauty and diversity," Modi said.

The Prime Minister further noted the government's efforts to establish sports hubs in these regions, mentioning the 100 Khelo India Centres in Jammu and Kashmir and three in Ladakh, including a State Centre of Excellence in Leh for athletics, archery, and boxing. "Our government attaches top priority to sports development in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. Through 100 Khelo India Centres in Jammu and Kashmir and three in Ladakh, including a State Centre of Excellence in Leh for athletics, archery, and boxing, our efforts are shaping the region into a hub of sporting excellence," Modi added.

The KIWG 2025 officially kicked off in Ladakh, with the first part of the event scheduled there until January 27, 2025. The second leg of the Games will take place in JandK from February 22-25, 2025. Despite adverse weather conditions preventing Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya from attending the ceremony in person, the event proceeded with a cultural display and an exhibition ice-hockey match. Mandaviya, whose flight from Delhi to Leh was unable to land due to bad weather, expressed his disappointment at missing the opening but underscored the significance of India as a "4D sports destination."

"If I talk of one and a great united India, then I also look at the diversity hidden in it and the benefits that come from it. Currently, we are in Leh, we can hold the Winter Games here due to the prevalent weather conditions. If we go towards the Northeast, it's a great region for the development of adventure sports," Mandaviya said. "Going forward, we will explore the immense possibilities of beach games in south India, we will see all our other popular games being organised on the west coast. This tells us that we are a 4D Nation in terms of sports," he added.

The KIWG 2025 opened with ice hockey matches at the NDS complex and the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre. A total of 19 teams, including those from states, union territories, and institutional outfits like the Army and ITBP, are participating in the Games. With 594 participants, including 428 athletes, the Ladakh leg of the event marks the fifth edition of the KIWG, which is being hosted in Ladakh for the second time.