Khelo India Winter Games 2025 Begins Today In Ladakh

The much-anticipated Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) 2025 is set to commence in Ladakh on Thursday, marking the beginning of the new Khelo India season. The event will witness participation from nineteen teams, representing various states, Union Territories, and institutional outfits.

The competition will feature two primary disciplines—ice hockey and ice skating—held across two venues: Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Sports Complex (NDS) and Gupuks Pond for skating, while ice hockey matches will take place at NDS and the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre. The technical conduct of the events will be overseen by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in collaboration with national sports federations.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, will inaugurate the Games at the NDS Sports Complex in Leh today. He will be accompanied by Lt Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra, along with senior officials from SAI and the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council. A traditional Ladakhi-style opening ceremony has been planned to welcome 594 participants, including 428 athletes.

This marks the second time Ladakh is hosting the Winter Games, now in its fifth edition. The second leg of KIWG 2025, featuring snow sports like skiing, will be held in Jammu and Kashmir from February 22-25.

The ice hockey competition promises intense action, with strong contenders like Army, ITBP, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh. Defending champions Army (men’s) and ITBP (women’s) have historically dominated both national and Khelo India Winter Games titles.

All participating teams have arrived in Leh on Tuesday, situated at an altitude of 11,562 feet. Himachal Pradesh boasts the largest contingent with 78 athletes and support staff, followed by Haryana (62), Ladakh (52), and Maharashtra (48).

About the Khelo India Winter Games

Under the Khelo India Scheme, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) organizes National-level competitions, i.e., Khelo India Youth Games, Khelo India University Games, Khelo India Para Games and Khelo India Winter Games to provide a platform for talented athletes to showcase their sporting and competitive skills. Starting in 2020, so far four editions of the Khelo India Winter Games have been successfully conducted with the participation of 36 States/UTs. The fifth edition of Khelo India Winter Games 2025 will be held in the UT of Ladakh and JandK from Jan. 23-27 and Feb. 22-25,respectively, across two ice and four snow disciplines. Apart from tapping talent, the Khelo India Winter Games also showcase a region’s art, culture, and heritage, and promotetourism through sports.

