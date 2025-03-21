Differently-Abled Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped by Husband, Six Others in Tripura

In a shocking incident, a differently-abled woman was allegedly gang-raped by her husband and six others in West Tripura district.

Advertisment

The victim's father lodged a complaint at Amtali Police Station on March 14, following which the woman's husband, identified as Subrata Dey, was arrested on Wednesday night. However, the six other accused remain at large.

According to reports, the incident occurred on January 5 when Dey, along with his friends, allegedly consumed alcohol at his residence in West Tripura. Under the influence, they reportedly assaulted and gang-raped the woman. The survivor remained silent for over two months before confiding in her father, who then approached the police.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered, and an investigation was launched. Amtali police arrested Subrata Dey on Tuesday night and presented him before the court, seeking his remand for further interrogation.

Efforts are underway to track down the remaining absconding accused.

Also Read: Two Held for Alleged Gang Rape of College Student in Guwahati’s Rajgarh