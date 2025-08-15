"Dighalipukhuri-Noonmati Flyover To Be Named After Maharaj Prithu", Announces CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday addressed the state on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day at the Veterinary College Field in Guwahati's Khanapara after hoisting the national tricolour.

In his address, the Chief Minister announced that the under-construction Dighalipukhuri–Noonmati flyover will be named after Maharaj Prithu, describing the move as part of his government’s “sacred duty” to uphold Assam’s pride and heritage.

“Earlier this year, we honoured King Bhagadatta of Kamarupa by naming the Dispur flyover after him. Now, we have decided that the Dighalipukhuri–Noonmati flyover will bear the name of the mighty warrior Maharaj Prithu,” CM Sarma said, adding that the initiative will inspire the younger generation to learn about the great ruler’s legacy.

Who Was Maharaj Prithu?

Maharaj Prithu, also known as Raja Prithu, was a celebrated ruler of ancient Kamarupa (present-day Assam) who is revered for his decisive victory against the invading forces of Bakhtiyar Khilji in 1206. His reign is remembered for safeguarding Assam’s sovereignty and preserving its cultural heritage from Islamic invasions.

Notably, his victory is credited with preserving Assam’s cultural identity and protecting knowledge centres such as Nalanda University from further devastation.

Although his courage changed the course of history, Maharaj Prithu is rarely remembered in mainstream accounts. His life ended in 1228 when he was defeated by Nasiruddin. Rather than surrender, he chose to end his life in a water tank, a final act of loyalty to his land. Today, his victory over Bakhtiyar Khilji is celebrated as Mahavijay Diwas.

The Chief Minister also spoke of other efforts to keep Assam’s heroes alive in public memory. In 2022, the state celebrated the 400th birth anniversary of Mahabir Lachit Borphukan with a grand programme in New Delhi, introducing his valour to the nation.

“To honour him further, a 125-foot statue has been installed at Holongapar in Jorhat,” he said.

