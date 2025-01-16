Dilip Saikia Set To Be Next President Of Assam BJP

Lok Sabha MP representing the Darrang-Udalguri constituency, Dilip Saikia is poised to become the next president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Assam state unit with outgoing president Bhabesh Kalita confirming it on Thursday. An official announcement from the party is expected at around 11:30 am tomorrow.

On the last day for filing nominations, Saikia emerged as the sole contender after reported last-minute intervention from the BJP’s national leadership, setting aside figures like Pallab Lochan Das, Assam cabinet minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass and Rajya Sabha MP Rameswar Teli.

Outgoing Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita spoke to reporters today congratulating Dilip Saikia. He also informed that he is not in the running for the position he has held since 2021. The Rangia MLA rose through the ranks having joined the BJP in 1991, becoming the secretary of Assam unit between 2006 and 2011, after which he became the general secretary.

Meanwhile, Bhabesh Kalita, alongside Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and 22 other party members filed their nomination for the BJP national council member at Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati.

What Assam CM said?

Addressing the media, Sarma said, “Dilip Saikia’s uncontested win is certain. An official announcement on the Assam BJP president’s name will be made at 11:30 am tomorrow. I would like to congratulate Bhabesh Kalita on his four years of service. Bhabesh Kalita will now serve the people of Rangia ahead of 2026 (assembly elections). He will continue to lead the party from the front.”

“Assam BJP had taken a decision that mandal, district and state BJP presidents cannot contest elections and the presidential elections this time has happened on that lines. We have kept the president away from elections,” Sarma further said, adding that it was the state unit’s decision without any intervention from the central leadership.

Notably, BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal, union minister and election observer Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, northeast zonal in-charge MP Sambit Patra state in-charge Harish Dwivedi arrived in Guwahati earlier today and were present at Vajpayee Bhawan.