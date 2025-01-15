Senior BJP Leaders To Land In Guwahati For State Unit President Polls

Several high-profile faces of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) central leadership will be in Guwahati this week ahead of the elections for the president of the party’s Assam unit. The elections are set to be held later this week on January 19 (Sunday).

The deadline for filing nominations is January 16 (Thursday). Among the leaders to visit Assam for the elections are BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal and state in-charges Harish Dwivedi and Sambit Patra.

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will also be present as an observer.

Notably, Rangiya MLA and BJP leader Bhabesh Kalita is the incumbent president of the party’s Assam state unit serving since 2021. He has represented the Rangiya constituency in the Assam Legislative Assembly since 2016. Kalita joined the party in 1991 and was Assam BJP secretary between 2006 and 2011, after which he became the general secretary.

He has also served as Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Irrigation and Minister of State for Education in the Sarbananda Sonowal-led government from 2016 to 2021.