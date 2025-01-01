Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Calls It "A Fantastic Start" To New Year

Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh commenced 2025 with a high-profile meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Sharing the experience on X, Dosanjh expressed his enthusiasm, writing, “A fantastic start to 2025. A very memorable meeting with PM @narendramodi Ji. We talked about a lot of things including music of course!” The post included photographs from the meeting.

Prime Minister Modi also took to X to share his thoughts on the interaction. “A great interaction with Diljit Dosanjh! He’s truly multifaceted, blending talent and tradition. We connected over music, culture and more,” he posted.

Dosanjh recently concluded his two-month-long Dil-Luminati India Tour with a grand finale in Ludhiana on New Year's Eve. The concert, held at the Punjab Agricultural University grounds, marked the end of the nationwide tour that began on October 26 in New Delhi.

Reflecting on the Ludhiana performance, Dosanjh shared a series of videos on Instagram, capturing the enthusiasm of his fans. "VIBE CHECK KAR. Happy Happy New Year Folks. THIS IS MY CITY LUDHIANA. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR's Grand Finale Doesn't Get BIGGER Than This," he captioned a clip showing the crowd dancing to his hit track "G.O.A.T."

During the event, Dosanjh performed "Main Hoon Punjab" from his acclaimed film *Amar Singh Chamkila* and described the tour as the "Biggest tour of Indian History." The concert featured a special appearance by veteran Punjabi singer and politician Muhammad Sadiq, whom Dosanjh called the "REAL OG." The duo performed Sadiq's iconic track "Malki Keema."

Diljit Dedicated Guwahati Concert To Ex-PM

Earlier, on December 30, Dosanjh dedicated his concert in Guwahati to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away on December 26. Sharing a video from the performance on Instagram, Dosanjh paid homage to Singh's simplicity and values.

“Today’s Concert is dedicated to Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24,” he wrote.

In the clip, Dosanjh highlighted Singh’s exemplary conduct, stating, "He lived a very simple life. If I look at the journey of his life, it was so simple. Even if someone talked ill about him, he never reverted in the same manner. In politics, it's the toughest thing to avoid."

The Dil-Luminati India Tour has been celebrated as a milestone in Dosanjh’s career, blending music, cultural tributes, and memorable performances across India.