‘Hazaaron Jawaabon Se Meri Khamoshi Achhi’ – Diljit’s Tribute to Manmohan Singh

Renowned singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh dedicated his Sunday night concert in Guwahati to the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, praising his simplicity and dignified approach to life.

Addressing the crowd just before the performance, Diljit said, “Today’s concert is dedicated to late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He lived a very simple life, I say about his journey, he had never spoken a single word against anyone, even if anybody criticized him, he never spoke something bad against them. In politics, this is the most challenging task. In Lok Sabha, our leaders fight like nursery kids or even worse than that. He never uttered a single word or reverted back against anyone, which we must learn from him.”

Diljit further shared a verse to honour Singh's resilience, quoting, "Hazaaron jawaabon se meri khamoshi achi, na jaane kitne sawaalon ki izzat rakhin." He emphasized that the youth of the nation, including himself, must learn from Singh’s approach. "Our aim should be clear and distinct; the person criticizing us is also a form of god, we must note that this is just a test that is happening with the individual on how he/she is reacting."

Diljit also highlighted Singh’s unique legacy as the only Indian Prime Minister whose signature appears on currency notes, owing to his tenure as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (1982–1985).