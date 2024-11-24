Israeli Missile Strike Destroys Al-Farouq Mosque In Gaza's Nuseirat

A missile strike by Israeli forces destroyed the al-Farouq Mosque in Nuseirat, Gaza, on Saturday, marking another devastating chapter in the region’s ongoing conflict. Multiple cameras captured the moment of impact, with footage from Palestinian journalist Ahmed Maqadema showing the missile arriving from the north and inflicting severe damage on the mosque.

Though details on casualties remain unclear, Reuters reported that a wounded man was seen being carried away from the site. Israeli forces had previously warned that the mosque would be targeted, according to Reuters photographer Khames Alrefi.

The mosque’s muezzin, Adnan Imad al-Din, stated that the attack occurred immediately after the afternoon prayers, emphasizing that the mosque was empty at the time. "They saw with their own eyes, there is no one coming out of the mosque. There was no one in the mosque, but they want to prevent us from praying. They don’t want anyone to pray, but God willing, we will pray despite them, and we will rebuild this mosque better than it was,” he said.

This attack is part of Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza, which, over the past 13 months, has claimed over 44,000 lives and displaced nearly the entire population of the enclave, according to Gaza officials. Efforts to broker a ceasefire have stalled, with mediation by Qatar suspended until both parties are prepared to make meaningful concessions.

The destruction of the al-Farouq Mosque adds to the extensive damage in Gaza, with nearby buildings also severely impacted by the strike. Despite the mounting destruction and human toll, the conflict shows no signs of abating, leaving Gaza’s residents to grapple with continued violence and instability.

